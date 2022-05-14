Merint Group hosts blood drive at DIP

Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 9:00 AM

In many countries, an average of only about 30-35 per cent of the population is fit for donating blood, while the demand globally is about 85 million units for transfusion in a given year. Educating people about blood donation is key. Every unit of blood donated could save up to three lives. The Merint Group, a Dubai-based organisation, hosted a company-wide blood drive at its Dubai Investment Park (DIP) headquarters. More than a hundred Merint team members participated at the blood drive.

Merint is committed to implementing socially and sustainably relevant governance throughout its organisation. Led by Fazal Manekia, the group chairman, the company started its operations over four decades ago in Dubai and since then has diversified into different verticals, with operations in several countries. The group has set up Merint Determination Centre (MDC) in Dubai, offering an affordable education system for the people of determination.

Manekia said: “Our mission is ‘Bringing Smiles’ and it makes me tremendously happy that this contribution by more than a hundred blood donors of our Merint family, will bring smiles to many.”

Manekia hopes that the blood drive will encourage more organisations to take initiative to support humanity.