Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE International Investors Council and the Spanish Business Council at Expo 2020 Dubai

Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, secretary general of the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), and Guillermo Cobelo, chairman of the Spanish Business Council (SBC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on December 13, in the presence of Majid Hassan Mohamed Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to Spain and Iñigo de Palacio España, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE . The MoU signing took place at Spain Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020.
The objective of MOU is to enhance the missions and visions of both the councils and widen their scope of activities by creating mutual ties and common platforms to institutionalise understanding dialogue and exchange in matters of economy trade and investment as well as beyond.
Commenting on the same, Cobelo, said: “We are proud to continuously improve and promote the image of Spain in the UAE.”
“To establish, foster and enhance any further economic, language and cultural ties, relations and liaisons between the home countries is a clear goal,” Al Jarwan, added.
España, expressed his satisfaction for the signature of the MOU and encouraged both councils to work together to build a fruitful relationship.
“The memorandum between the UAEIIC and the SBC is yet another exciting example of the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain, which are the best they have ever been,” affirmed Al Suwaidi. The SBC is a private non-profit organisation acting as a corporate platform to strengthen business and cultural ties between both the countries. For the past 15 years, their team has been introducing Spanish companies to the UAE market, both in the public and private sectors. The UAEIIC represents the link between the UAE investors looking for international investment opportunities with the related government and semi-government bodies, facilitating the process of investment flow and streamlining.
For more information: Carlota Llovera - marketing@spanishbusinesscouncil.ae
