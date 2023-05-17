Meet Uganda's Oliver Nakakande: A digital creator, philanthropist, and supermodel making waves globally

by Anam Khan Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 10:42 AM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 10:45 AM

Oliver Nakakande is a rare talent that Uganda can proudly boast of. At a very young age, she emerged as one of Uganda's fastest-rising stars in the world of modelling, digital creation, and philanthropy.

Born on the July 6, Nakakande is a graduate of business management marketing honours from Middlesex University Dubai. She is currently pursuing her master of science in marketing communications and brand management at the same university. Even with a full academic schedule, her passion for modelling and digital creation has only continued to grow.

Since winning the coveted Miss Uganda 2019, Nakakande has gone on to make a name for herself on several international and local fashion runways. She has participated in Dubai Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Fashion Week DXB, among others.

But perhaps more remarkable is her philanthropic efforts. Nakakande has dedicated her time and resources towards making the world a better place, founding the Oliver Nakakande Foundation to empower disadvantaged girls in Uganda. Through her foundation, she has provided several scholarships to young girls and offered mentorship programs that advocate for the rights of the girl child.

Nakakande prides herself on building her brand online, with an impressive social media following that inspires and empowers young people. She also works with businesses to help them improve their social media presence and online reputation.

As a digital creator, Nakakande is a force to be reckoned with and continues to offer her expertise to start-ups and established businesses in Uganda. Her portfolio boasts of brand partnerships with global brands such as Amato Couture.

Nakakande's success is not limited to modelling and digital creation, she is also an inspiration to many young people globally. Her work as a philanthropist remains her greatest achievement yet, and she continues to inspire a generation with her dedication to making the world a better place.