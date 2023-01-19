Manas Kumar gets honoured at WHRPC's Global Perspective and Award ceremony in Dubai

By Deepak Jain Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 3:09 PM

There are a cosmic number of people who stay true to their services towards society and its people, and to honour such individuals, WHRPC organised an award ceremony that was attended by several dignitaries. Amongst all these admired people, even Dubai influencer and educator at the Ministry of Education, Manas Kumar was invited as a special guest.

The European Digital University, led by professor Muhammad A Sidic, and the World Human Rights Protection Commission organised an event on human rights and climate justice called Global Perspective and Award Ceremony at Dusit Thani Dubai on December 23.

Kumar was awarded for his contribution to society. On receiving the award, he said: "It's my pleasure to be here and receive this honour. Right now I'm working on a project to spread the knowledge and educating people about blockchain technology and metaverse. I'm also one of the founding members for World Metaverse Council (WMC) and an active member of European Digital University, USA. It's been more than two years that I have been working with Sidic, and we are planning to build a blockchain city. I hope that we accomplish it soon."

Kumar was invited as a special chief guest to this event. Besides him, several reputed and famous personalities like Dr Kabeer, CEO at Majid Rashid Al Mualla Organisation, former international cricketer, Madan Lal, Dr Kartika Singh, A Sidic and professor DN Jauhar, vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University, India were also present.

The chief guest of the event was Bollywood superstar and former Miss India Sonal Chauhan. She is an Indian actress, singer, and model who predominantly works in Telugu and Hindi language films and is known for her work in the film Jannat.

The Human Rights Protection Commission and the European Digital University awarded to people who are doing a great job and serving the community and the world. The European Digital University USA takes more steps to serve nations and always helps people worldwide.

Well, this isn't the first time that Kumar has been honoured. He has received the Best Academician (Science) Award for the year 2022, the Gulf Achievers Award 2022, Asian Professional Award 2022 and many more.

— Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist