Malabar Gold & Diamonds inaugurates new showroom in Agra

Chief guest mayor Naveen Jain opened the showroom for customers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries, inaugurated its sixth store in Agra, India. The showroom was virtually inaugurated by M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group.

Chief guest mayor Naveen Jain opened the showroom for customers. Key Malabar Gold & Diamonds dignitaries including Dr P A Ibrahim Haji, co-chairman, Malabar Group; K P Abdul Salam, vice chairman, Malabar Group; Shamlal Ahamed, managing director, international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; O Asher, managing director, India operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds and other management team members also joined the inauguration.

The store offers a luxurious ambience and brilliant designs crafted in pure gold, diamonds, precious gemstones and platinum. The store also showcases popular jewellery sub—brands of Malabar Gold and Diamonds such as Ethnix handcrafted jewellery, Mine diamonds, Era uncut jewellery, Precia gemstone jewellery etc.

As part of the group’s CSR initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will allocate five percent of the profit earned for various charitable and philanthropic activities in the region.