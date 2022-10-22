Malabar Gold and Diamonds expands to three showrooms in Oman

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently opened three new showrooms in Oman at Oman Avenues Mall, Nizwa and Ibri. The renovated and restyled showroom in Oman Avenues Mall was inaugurated by brand ambassador and actor Anil Kapoor in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Najeeb K, regional head, Malabar Gold and Diamonds and other management team members, customers, and well-wishers. The inaugural event at Oman Avenues Mall saw a large gathering of spectators, gathered to witness the performance of the renowned actor, who entertained and mesmerised the crowd with his enthralling energy.
The leading brand announced special offers this Diwali to meet the growing demand for gold and diamond jewellery in the market. Announcing new arrivals in a wide range of exquisite collection in gold ‘My Kinda Jewellery collection’ and in diamond ‘D-lite collection’ adding more glitter to the festive season
Revive tradition and elegance this Diwali by draping yourself in the timeless craft that brightens every occasion