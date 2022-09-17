Mahzooz draw rewards 1,150 participants

Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 9:00 AM

At the 93rd Mahzooz weekly draw, which took place on September 10, the fortunes of 1,150 participants changed for the better as they took home Dh2,695,500 in prize money. As many as 18 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh2,000,000, securing Dh111,111.11 each. A further 1,130 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, entrants need to register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 or the third prize of Dh350. The participants are also automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw, where three lucky winners are guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is yet to be won and will once again be up for grab in the grand draw on September 17.