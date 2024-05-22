Looking to get your savings on track in 2024? Here are a few tips that can help

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 5:32 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 5:34 PM

In your personal finance, setting and achieving savings goals is of utmost importance for financial stability and security. Whether you are saving for an emergency, a major purchase, or retirement, adopting effective savings habits can set you on the path to financial success. Here are some actionable tips to help you bolster your savings account in 2024.

Set well-drafted financial goals

Begin by defining clear and achievable financial goals. Whether it is building an emergency fund, saving for a dream vacation, or buying a home, having specific objectives in mind will provide direction and motivation for your savings efforts.

Look for high-interest savings accounts

Explore options for high-interest savings accounts to maximise the growth of your savings. Bank accounts like IDFC FIRST Bank Savings Accounts offer one of the highest interest rates along monthly interest payout option to maximise your savings. Compare interest rates and fees across different banks or financial institutions to ensure you're getting the most out of your savings account.

Automate your savings

Take advantage of automation offered by banks like automatic payments and money transfers to schedule regular transfers from your bank account to your savings account. Automating your savings ensures consistency and removes the temptation to spend money marked for savings. IDFC FIRST Bank offers online money transfers such as NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and standing instructions for payments completely free of charges, which can further help you save more on additional charges and fees.

Capitalise on bonuses and offers

Keep an eye out for promotional offers and bonuses provided by banks for opening new savings accounts or meeting certain criteria. These incentives can give your savings a boost and accelerate your progress towards your financial goals. For instance, savings accounts from IDFC FIRST Bank provide access to exclusive loyalty program where you earn rewards on expenses through their debit cards, including merchant discounts on various online brands.

Monitor expenses regularly

Track your expenses meticulously to identify areas where you can cut back and allocate more funds towards savings. Utilise budgeting apps or spreadsheets to streamline the process and gain insights into your spending habits. IDFC FIRST Bank provides an integrated expense monitoring tool with its mobile application where you can check your expenses regularly and draft a better saving plan.

Create an emergency fund

Prioritise building an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses such as medical bills, car repairs etc. Aim to save enough to cover three to six months' worth of living expenses, providing a financial safety net in times of need. Plan your major expenses Anticipate major expenses such as home repairs, tuition fees, or weddings, and start saving for them well in advance. Breaking down large expenses into smaller, manageable savings targets can make them less daunting and more achievable. Understand other financial products Expand your knowledge of financial products beyond savings accounts. Explore options such as certificates of deposit (CDs), mutual funds, or retirement accounts to diversify your savings portfolio and potentially earn higher returns. With seamless online banking services, IDFC FIRST Bank Savings Account lets you invest in various vehicles such as fixed deposits etc., effortlessly to grow your savings exponentially. Conclusion As you navigate the complexities of personal finance in 2024, prioritising savings remains an important aspect of financial well-being. By setting clear goals and making strategic financial decisions, you can strengthen your financial position and work towards a more secure future. Stay disciplined, stay informed, and watch your savings account flourish in the years to come. Disclaimer: *IDFC FIRST Bank offers Zero Fee Banking on Rs10,000 Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Savings Account and higher account variants, subject to maintenance of AMB in the account.

