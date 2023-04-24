LIC International launches new investment plan 'Systematic Wealth Creation Plan'

Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 2:38 PM

LIC International, – a JV company owned by Life Insurance Corporation of India with its HQ in Bahrain and Branches in UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), recently announced the launch of a new ULIP product for its UAE Market. The product 'Systematic Wealth Creation Pan' was launched by D P Pattanaik, CEO at LIC International at a special ceremony held on April 19.

This Systematic Wealth Creation Plan is an equity Linked Regular Premium whole life Plan, which provides the investor a platform to invest and participate in the performance of various market linked diversified funds managed by various AMCs based in Dubai. The plan has been designed to cater to the needs of savings and investment, and can be customised to meet the investor’s aim and objectives. The investor shall have options to choose the premium amount (starting as low as $500 per month) and limited premium payment of 10/15/20 Years under various Funds managed by AMCs based on his/her risk appetite and financials goals.

LIC International is a niche brand present in GCC for more than three decades and is well known for its capital guaranteed savings cum insurance plans. The types of products and services offered are denominated in USD, aligning them with the Dollar denominated pegged UAE Dirham, a fundamental and increasingly attractive proposition. The company enjoys a strong brand connect with Indian diaspora as its product are designed keeping in mind the ethos of Indian financial habits.

With this new launch LIC International is expanding its presence into equity linked product segment to meet the emerging aspirations and investment needs of millennials investors, who along with Life Insurance coverage can maximise their wealth by investing in diversified equity market through recourse to professional fund manager(s). The tag line of the product is 'Invest in Global Markets with confidence and Secure your Financial future today'. This plan is a whole life regular premium plan and suitable for wide age groups from zero to 75 Years.

The company’s objectives are aimed at young investors and offers a blend of flexibility, convenience and opportunity to optimise wealth through diversified global funds and personalised approach to growth-oriented funds. The company intends to roll out more such innovative products during 2023 and help clients plan their complete financial needs with LIC International.

For more details of the plan, please visit www.licinternational.com or contact branches at Dubai and Abu Dhabi.