Leadership expert Robin Sharma addresses the UAE audience

Sharma graced a workshop organised by Impacters Global events at Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 11:50 AM

Leadership expert and celebrated author of 16 #1 bestsellers, Robin Sharma was live in the UAE on October 13 at Palazzo Versace Dubai. Orchestrated by Impacters Global Events, the forum emphasised the latest tools and techniques for successful leading, maximising performance, and living a successful life.

Sharma along with another esteemed leadership guru equipped the audience with the latest models, tools and ideas to upgrade their leadership skills and mindset to adapt to challenging times ahead and to make a further positive impact in the world.

Attendees of the event benefitted immensely as the author of one of the bestselling books, ‘The 5AM Club’, highlighted winning moves to prosper in times of deep change, how the best performers in the world accelerate peak productivity in the face of digital distraction and post pandemics, and methods that the most successful leaders in the world deploy to stay positive and focused amid growing uncertainty. The workshop was concluded with a Q and A session with Sharma where the audience got a chance to seek direct mentorship from him.

Commenting on the Global Leadership Forum and Sharma's visit to Dubai, Sepehr Tarverdian, CEO at Impacters Global, said: “We are extremely pleased to host Robin Sharma and the Global Leadership Forum live in the UAE. The focus on topics like leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and achievement revolving around knowledge-sharing and in-depth dives into diverse topics that pertain the UAE’s corporate ecosystem.”

As a presenter, Sharma possesses the rare ability to electrify an audience while delivering uncommonly original and tactical insights that lead to individuals doing their best work, teams providing superb results and organisations becoming unbeatable. His clients include NASA, Microsoft, Nike, Unilever, General Electric, FedEx, HP, Starbucks, Oracle, Yale University, PwC and IBM Watson.

Over 700 CEOs, business leaders and brand owners from around the region took part in this forum forming an exclusive opportunity to network with the region’s leaders.

Sharma's #1 international bestsellers such as 'The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari', 'The Leader Who Had No Title', 'The Everyday Hero Manifesto', 'The 5AM Club', and 'Who Will Cry When You Die'? have sold millions of copies in over ninety-two languages and dialects; making him one of the most widely read authors in the world.