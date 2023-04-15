LC Waikiki unveils exclusive Ramadan collection in presence of 200 attendees

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:48 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:15 PM

LC Waikiki recently celebrated the launch of its highly-anticipated Ramadan Collection at a glamorous event in collaboration with Cosmopolitan held at the luxurious Palace Downtown in Dubai. The evening was attended by over 200 leading influencers, media personalities, top LC Waikiki customers, as well as the cast of Dubai Bling, including Safa Siddiqui, Fahad Siddique, Ebraheem Al Samadi, and Farhana Bodi. The event was graced by the presence of Onur Saylan, consul-general of Turkey, and Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group.

Teckchandani said: “This exclusive collection emphasises our understanding of the regional market, as it elegantly fuses contemporary designs with traditional elements to meet the diverse preferences of our customers during the Holy Month. We are confident that this strategic approach will further strengthen our brand presence and resonate with our valued customers in the region.”