Lara Tabet Beauty platform online

Other products in the pipeline include mascara, foundations, compact powders, eye shadows, blushes, highlighters and make up brushes.

Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:22 PM Last updated: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:43 PM

Beauty platform Lara Tabet Beauty held its launch event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on May 26, where Tabet introduced the brand and curated the background of Lara Tabet Beauty.

Lara Tabet Beauty is a cosmetic brand representing the sophisticated and confident women in the UAE. Tabet has meticulously chosen the colours, aromas, textures and packaging of the products to come up with the right look and feel of the lipsticks, lip gloss, eye liner and eye lashes, which formed the initial set of the launch products. The initial launch includes five different types of eye lashes, lipsticks, lip glosses and a black intense long-lasting liquid eye liner.

Lara Tabet Beauty products will initially be marketed online where customers can view the entire range of collection. The brand will also be available in all retail beauty stores in the future.