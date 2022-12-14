Kochi emerges as preferred property investment destination for Gulf-based NRIs

Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 5:20 PM

The Indian diaspora working in Gulf nations are looking at prime property markets across their homeland in the wake of global economic uncertainty. The demand queries from investors and homebuyers in the GCC for Indian real estate are increasing exponentially across premium and luxury categories. Indians living abroad have an unbreakable bond with their motherland and like to keep a return option to India for the future. The NRI demographic living in the GCC region has always seen Indian real estate as a safer investment option.

Set against the lilting cadence of the Arabian Sea and the famed backwaters, Kochi is a key economic hub for Kerala, flourishing in trade and tourism and offers realty investment options that have grown exponentially in the past couple of years, especially since the onset of the pandemic. While historic landscapes are perfectly juxtaposed with modern business complexes, Kochi is a surreal confluence of two different worlds, with quaint museums standing alongside luxury villas. Additionally, a significant majority of NRIs working in Gulf countries, trace their lineage to and around Kochi and yearn to own a piece of home. These reasons have led Kochi to emerge as the preferred investment location for Indians looking to move away from the hectic life in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The DLF Riverside in Vytilla is one of Kochi's most coveted luxury real estate projects. A captivating ready-to-move luxury high-rise that has piqued the interest of GCC-based NRIs. The luxury condominium developed by DLF, India’s largest listed real estate developer is sprawled across 5.12 acres on the undulating Chilavannoor River beachfront. Personifying quintessential sophistication, Riverside rests with surreal serenity on its palm-fringed coast along its interweaving network of waterways trickling inland. The property is designed to cater to the diverse needs of its NRI patrons with an assortment of myriad amenities set in the backdrop of a naturally tranquil ambience. These include an Ayurvedic spa, diverse salon, elegantly furnished guest suites, a well-stocked library, amphitheatre, multi-purpose health centre, pristine swimming pool, steam sauna rooms, yoga studio, as well as a fully equipped gymnasium. The Riverside integrated ecosystem by DLF truly exemplifies the rising demand for Kochi as a real state destination in India.

Sharing his insights, Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India, said: “With pandemic-induced fluctuations in India, real estate seems to be thriving, and as a result, investors and buyers from India and around the globe have shown tremendous interest. The GCC investors and Indian investors, especially NRIs, are also proactive in sealing property deals in Dubai. The increased transparency in the purchasing procedure, coupled with the depreciation in the Indian rupee are some factors that have lured this category towards the Indian real estate market.”

eXp India is a full-service, cloud-based real estate brokerage revolutionising the world of real estate.

Kochi offers investors a metropolitan lifestyle across various luxury asset classes, while also being intimately concomitant with the undiluted natural beauty of the countryside. Consequently, more and more GCC-based NRI investors are looking to make property investments in the Kochi real estate market.