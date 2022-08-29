Kick-start your business journey in Dubai with Radiantbiz

Rizwan Ansari, CEO, RadiantBiz

Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 2:59 PM

Dubai is a city of dreams, hustle, and vision. In 2022 H1, Dubai issued 45,653 new business licenses, an increase of 25 per cent as compared to last year. With its cutting-edge business infrastructure, futuristic vision, economic stability, strategic location, safe and secure living conditions, quality of living, and unparalleled investment opportunities, Dubai is the leading business capital of the world. The faith of investors in the nation is unshakable and grows stronger every day.

With less than 2 per cent of its GDP coming from the oil and gas industry, its economy is currently one of the most diversified in the entire world. Dubai also has a highly appreciated and transparent tax system.

Rizwan Ansari, CEO at RadiantBiz, said: “The vision and efforts of the UAE leadership to create a sustainable and safe playground for business innovation and investment, combined with the tax flexibility and investor-friendly policies has made Dubai the first preference for international businesses to set up their base and expand their business operations in Dubai.”

With the launch of the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), Dubai-UAE has become the first nation across the world to have regulatory authority for virtual assets and has established itself as a hub of metaverse, crypto, and NFT innovation.

VARA’s goal is to create an advanced legal framework that enables crypto companies to start a business in Dubai while protecting investors looking to earn profits and build wealth in the fledgling space.

Thanks to VARA, the world’s top exchanges Binance, Kraken, and FTX have established a presence in Dubai, boosting investors’ confidence and creating a stable market for crypto while becoming home to many ex-pat traders and Bitcoin billionaires.

In the next five years, the government of Dubai aims to expand its blockchain and metaverse companies by five times, produce 40,000 virtual jobs, and become number one in the region in the metaverse economy.

The UAE offers investors more than 40 multidisciplinary free zones, in which expatriates and foreign investors can have full ownership of companies. These zones allow foreign business owners to benefit from lifetime personal and 50 years of corporate tax exemption. The nation is home to 200+ nationalities, offering the availability of highly skilled labour for businesses relocating to the region.

So, how easy is it to start your business in Dubai? Well, establishing a business here is quite easy. When setting up a business, it is essential to have someone who understands the extremities of running a company. Business setup in Dubai can be done easily, but only if you find the best business setup expert to assist you.

Ansari and his team of professionals assist and equip startups, SMEs and MNCs to identify the right business needs and advise on the best counsel, comprehensive strategies, and solutions for successful business setup in Dubai and the MENA region.

Working as the leading and premier business setup company in Dubai-UAE, RadiantBiz has transformed the lives of entrepreneurs and leaders across the world and redefined their business success journey. It has proven significantly over time that it serves as the top business setup consultant and assists them to open a business bank account in Dubai.

Ansari shares that the core values of the company, i.e., commitment, excellence, and transparency have helped the brand deliver a seamless customer experience that has been above par industry standards and its competitors.

It is undeniable that the human capital, expertise, and knowledge of each employee are the backbone of every company. RadiantBiz team, with their experience working with leading UAE banks, not only offers comprehensive management consultancy but also provides hands-down best banking and financial advisory to improve business possibilities and assist their clients in transitioning from industry observers to market leaders.

If you are looking to scale your business to new realms and unleash its true potential, contact RadiantBiz for a curated strategy and solution for trade license, business banking advisory, PRO services, Golden Visa, foreign direct investment (FDI) for SME’s, accounting and other corporate services.