Kerala Minister bags ‘News Person of the Year’ award

The News Person of the Year award was presented by Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, managing director of ABC Cargo, to Mohammad Riyas, Kerala Public Works and Tourism Minister, at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dubai.

New projects will be envisaged in the tourism sector with the participation of every rural area in Kerala

Mohammad Riyaz, Kerala Public Works and Tourism Minister was presented with the ‘News Person of the Year award’ by Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, managing director of ABC Cargo at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dubai.

Dr Khader, said: “The way in which Riyaz was implementing projects in the public works department with energy, meticulousness, and innovative perspectives was impressive to the public. The long-term projects in the field of tourism would make Kerala better.”

The event was attended by ABC Cargo board of directors’ like Shamira Shareef, Shahjahan Abdul Khader, Nishad, Hakeem, Nidhin, Praveena, Ramesh Payyannur, Anoop Keechery, Mahesh Kannur, and marketing representatives Jayalakshmi and Jiku Joseph.

Riyaz, said: The award was presented to all members of the cabinet. The procedures were followed as per the PWD manual to ensure quality and transparency in road development. New projects will be envisaged in the tourism sector with the participation of every rural area in Kerala. Various projects have been discussed with the government of Abu Dhabi with the goal of attracting more investors to the tourism sector of Kerala.”

Representatives from Abu Dhabi have also been invited to Kerala for further discussions.