Kanz announces Ms Nethravathi as the lucky winner of DSF Raffles

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 2:51 PM

Kanz, a leading company, is thrilled to announce Ms Nethravathi as the grand winner of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Raffles, securing an impressive 250 grammes of a gleaming gold bar. The announcement was made after an exciting draw held in Dubai.

By Staff Report Follow us on







The DSF Raffles, a highlight of the Dubai Shopping Festival, attracted participants from all walks of life, and Kanz was proud to be a part of this thrilling event. Ms Nethravathi's enthusiasm and joy upon learning of her win truly captured the spirit of the festival.

Expressing her elation, Ms Nethravathi shared: "I couldn't believe my luck when I found out I had won the 250 grammes of gold from Kanz. It was such a delightful surprise, and I am extremely grateful. Shopping during the Dubai Shopping Festival always brings good vibes, but winning this prize has made it even more special for me. Thank you, Kanz!”

The DSF Raffles have long been a highlight of the Dubai Shopping Festival, attracting shoppers and thrill-seekers alike. Kanz, known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, was honored to contribute to the festival's excitement by offering this prestigious gold bar prize.

"We are delighted to congratulate Ms Nethravathi on her remarkable win," said Anil Dhanka, MD at Kanz.

"The Dubai Shopping Festival is a time of celebration and joy, and we are thrilled to have played a part in making it even more memorable for Ms Nethravathi. Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our customers remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of such exciting events in the future.”