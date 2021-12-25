Kalyan Jewellers announces partnership with DSF

In line with the 27th edition of the DSF, Kalyan Jewellers recently announced its continued partnership with the annual celebration. As part of this partnership, Kalyan Jewellers will be giving away one DSF raffle coupon on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh500 and above, while customers purchasing diamond jewellery worth Dh500 and above will be eligible for two DSF raffle coupons.

The 45-day long annual event will have four lucky winners rewarded with one kg of gold, every alternate day of the festival. Furthermore, until January 29, 2022, raffle coupons will be awarded to 100 customers with 25 kg of gold.

Talking about the mega year-end sale festival, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “ The year 2021 has been a momentous year for Kalyan Jewellers, where we achieved huge milestones and have taken great strides as a company to provide our customers with a holistic ecosystem.

As the year ends, we are happy to be part of the iconic annual celebration. Our association with this carnival goes a long way back and several of our customers win prizes every year at this event. As the 2021 edition kicks off, we are extremely excited and would like to extend best wishes to the brand’s patrons.”