Kalyan Jewellers announces March mega bonanza offers

Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:11 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:31 AM

Kalyan Jewellers has announced its special March mega bonanza offer for its patrons across the region. The jewellery brand is offering a flat 50 per cent off on making charges, applicable on all exquisite range of jewellery collections.

The offer applies to the entire range of jewellery in every showroom — from gold to uncut diamonds, precious to stone jewellery. The offer is valid until March 31 at Kalyan Jewellers showrooms across the region.

Talking about the seasonal sale, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers said: “We are delighted to launch this special offer. It guarantees a flat 50 per cent discount on making charges of all jewellery products, across our showrooms. With the wedding season to follow soon, we are confident that this offer will enable customers to avail maximum value on their purchases.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and patrons also receive the Kalyan Jewellers four level assurance certificate, which guarantees purity and free lifetime maintenance of ornaments. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.