K-CULTURE Festival Dubai 2024 showcases fusion of Korean fashion and technology
Convergence of AI and blockchain with traditional Korean attire captivates Dubai's cultural and business circles
The inauguration of the 'K-CULTURE Festival Dubai 2024' heralded a convergence of Korean fashion with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in Dubai, the financial hub of the Middle East.
Held at the Arjaan Rotana Hotel in Media City on April 12, the event was organised by YESS IM Famous & Sponsor World Startup Forum company. It saw the participation of brand ambassador K Culture Festival Dubai, Yasser Elnaggar, alongside distinguished figures from Dubai's cultural and business circles. They all demonstrated a strong interest in the convergence of artificial intelligence and fashion within K-culture. Elnaggar, hailed as 'Mr. Dubai 2022' for his expertise in fashion and social media, has solidified his reputation through remarkable accomplishments. These include being awarded the 'Man of the Year Dubai 2023' and the prestigious Pepsi Global Award for his influence in sports. As the CEO of 'Yess I'm Famous', he embodies a philosophy centered on dedication, knowledge, and enthusiasm. Motivated by his family, Elnaggar envisions a future where he excels as both a fashion icon and a prominent business leader, navigating Dubai's fiercely competitive job market with determination.
A captivating K-fashion show themed around Hanbok (traditional Korean dress) was directed by Paris-based fashion designer Eunjoo Hong. The runway showcased fashion pieces that harmonised Eastern and Western influences, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience with each ensemble. Yiseul Hwang, the designer behind Yiseul Hanbok, earned acclaim from participating models for her adaptation of the Hanbok, tailored to resonate with the clothing culture and traditional attire preferences of Middle Easterners. Envisioning the Hanbok finding resonance in the lives of Middle Easterners, it is predicted that it would take root in the daily lives based on the K-wave.
The organiser of the much-appraised event, World Startup Forum, attracted extraordinary attention as it plans to expand the scope of creative works by incorporating artificial intelligence and blockchain technology into Korean fashion pieces and connect them on a business platform, launching the WEB3.0 era. The CEO of the World Startup Forum Taesoo Jeon, outlined plans to launch a business platform integrating artificial intelligence and blockchain technology into Korean fashion, thereby fostering opportunities for individual designers. He emphasised that the platform would not only facilitate collaboration among designers but also serve as a collaborative hub where influencers and investors converge to nurture creative works and business models. Highlighting the importance of blockchain technology in ensuring equitable distribution, Jeon envisioned it as a catalyst for the Web 3.0 era, where contributions are duly recognised and rewarded.
Looking back at the 'K-Startup Business Day' on April 13, discussions delved into the development of platforms leveraging AI and blockchain in conjunction with fashion. Korean startup entrepreneurs engaged in meetings with Dubai investors to explore avenues for technical collaboration and received practical investment advice. According to Yongjun Cho, secretary general of the local branch of the World Startup Forum, AURA100 DMCC, there was significant interest in Korean semiconductor startups' technology and Korean red ginseng fermentation technology.
The event also attracted attention with the presence of Kamimura Shaki, vice-chairman of the Japan Translation Association and an artificial intelligence consultant for Japanese firms. Shaki underscored his interest in the WEB3.0 platform that integrates Korea's distinctive fashion with artificial intelligence and blockchain. It also facilitated significant exchanges and collaborations, featuring the participation of VR Arts, a pioneering Korean firm renowned for its innovative semiconductor technology, and Gunja Kim, CEO of Gunja Kim's Red Ginseng Eggs.