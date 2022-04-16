Joyalukkas provides gold rate protection

Customers can get assured gold rate protection till the scheme end by paying only a 10 per cent advance.

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:35 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:56 PM

Joyalukkas is offering their patrons a golden offer to protect them from fluctuating gold prices. Customers can now pay just a 10 per cent advance and get assured gold rate protection at all Joyalukkas showrooms. This exclusive offer enables patrons to get rate protection if gold rates increase.

Moreover, if gold prices drop, they can enjoy the lower rates as well. This attractive scheme provides customers peace of mind and the convenience to shop for gold jewellery without worrying about the gold price. John Paul Alukkas, managing director of international operations at Joyalukkas Group, quoted: “We are always delighted to present our customers with the finest offers and experience.

To make shopping exciting and rewarding for our customers, we are pleased to offer them this exclusive offer. Customers can get assured gold rate protection till the scheme end by paying only a 10 per cent advance.” You can avail the scheme till May 8.