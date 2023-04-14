Join the celebration and win big this Eid at Mercato

Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 2:40 PM

This Eid, Mercato on Jumeirah Beach Road invites residents and visitors to a special Eid Al Fitr celebration, featuring a shop-and-win promotion, live entertainment, and cash prizes. Mercato is the perfect shopping destination for families looking to enjoy all the diverse aspects of the wonderful Eid experience in Dubai.

Shoppers who spend Dh200 at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah until April 23 will be entitled to enter the Eid Al Fitr draw and stand a chance to win Dh20,000. This is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to indulge in some retail therapy while also having a chance to win big.

What’s more? Mercato will host an exciting line-up of spectacular entertainment and shows for the whole family, including Samba Sensations, The Rio Show, Diablo Juggling Show, Roller-skating & Sing Along, Stories, and Games. Kids can also enjoy face painting, Roaming Rio Carnival, and a Bird Design Workshop that spread the spirit of festivity and create unforgettable experiences filled with fun and memories.

Don’t miss the chance to buy Eid gifts for your loved ones from Toys R Us, which offers an unrivalled range of unique and exclusive toys for boys and girls, making it the pre-eminent place for the hottest toy launches and a broad selection of new and old favourites, Toys R Us exclusives, and many other great values under one roof. Also, visit Virgin Megastore, the one-stop-shop for all your entertainment needs. It provides a wide range of lifestyle products across fashion, culture, technology, entertainment, beauty, and related services.

Mercato offers a wide range of activities and events that are perfect for people of all ages to enjoy, as well as a selection of fashion brands, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment options.

For more information about the Eid Al Fitr celebration at Mercato Mall, please visit www.mercatoshoppingmall.com.