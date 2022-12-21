Japanese fruits tasting event held in Dubai

Noboru Sekiguchi, consul-general of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Ohkubo Shiro, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador with a guest

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 12:33 PM

On the occasion of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE, the Japan Fruits and Vegetables Export Promotion Council organised a Japanese fruits promotion and tasting event at the residence of Consul General of Japan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates on 15 December.

Aimed at promoting the freshness of Japanese fruit and fruit products, about 40 restaurants, supermarkets and traders from the UAE and Japan took part at the event attended by 100 people including Noboru Sekiguchi, consul-general of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Ohkubo Shiro, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador, and Mansour Al Yabani, Dubai government-certified influencer.

Some of the fruits on display included muskmelon, sweet potatoes, apples, grapes, strawberries, persimmons, pears, oranges and fruit juices.

Japanese fruits and vegetables are recognised for their extremely high quality, safety, and security. Thus, the demand for these products is gradually increasing. To further promote exports in the future, the council feels that it is important to disseminate the appeal of Japanese fruits and vegetables to overseas markets and to develop an export system. The Japan Fruit and Vegetable Export Promotion Council collects and provides information on the projects necessary for exporting domestically produced fruit and vegetables and their processed products, while also providing support to its members and help speed up the expansion of fruit and vegetable exports.