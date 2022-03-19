Italian Veneto region to host event in the UAE

The final speech will be given by Vincenzo Marinese, president of Confindustria Venice Rovigo.

Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 10:58 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:18 AM

The area between Venice and Rovigo in the Italian Veneto region holds some valuable assets for Emirati business operators, with manufacturing and logistics being the main ones. The investment opportunities in these industries will be presented during the event ‘Born in Venice’, which will take place on March 23 at 6:30 pm at Palazzo Versace, Dubai.

The welcome greetings by Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul-General of Italy in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Federico Caner, councillor for planning, EU funds, tourism, agriculture and foreign trade, Veneto region, will be followed by the speech of Ivano Ilardo, senior business advisor, EY Italia; Antonella Scardino, secretary-general of the North Adriatic Sea Port System Authority and Francesca Nieddu, regional director of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Eastern Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

The innovation hub area between Venice and Rovigo sees the presence of prestigious multinational companies such as Alkeemia and Edison, which will disclose details of their business experience. The final speech will be given by Vincenzo Marinese, president of Confindustria Venice Rovigo.

Given its key role as a logistic hub to a host of manufacturing and highly innovative businesses, the area will benefit from a new infrastructure plan to nurture industrial development. Thanks to funds stemming from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Veneto port system has proven to be a central element for regional growth in logistics and settlement.

The initiative is financed and executed by Veneto Region and included in project 10/2019 as part of the ‘Programme for the economic promotion and internationalisation of Veneto companies’ (regional law no 48/2017). Entrusted to the Chambers of Commerce of Venice Rovigo, Padua and Treviso and Belluno-Dolomiti, it was organised in partnership with Confindustria Venezia and implemented with the support of the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE and Venicepromex.