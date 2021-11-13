Israeli companies to invest in UAE tech and food

He interacted with the visiting Israeli delegation of 26 investors in person and with over 200 delegates who attended this hybrid event online.

As the bilateral trade relations between the UAE and Israel are steadily growing, more Israeli companies are looking for major investments in the UAE.

According to Prof Ehud Menipaz, chairman of International Advisory Committee, Israel Directors Union (IDU) the focus sectors would be fintech and digital security, food and agriculture as well as in energy.

He was talking at the “UAE-Israel Business Meet 2021 - A Hybrid Event” hosted by Kreston Menon and Israeli Directors Union (IDU).

Ibrahim Ali, director of the Investment Promotion Division of Dubai FDI presented the ‘Dubai Advantage’ and invited the Israeli investors to partner with Dubai to shape the future.

He interacted with the visiting Israeli delegation of 26 investors in person and with over 200 delegates who attended this hybrid event online.

Jamal Bin Marghoob, senior director – sales, Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), Faisal Jassim, senior manager – sales, Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) and Rashid Al Mulla, vice president – Marketing, Dubai Commercity presented the sector wise advantages that the Free Zones can offer to Israeli businesses.

They reiterated that rather than being a passive facility provider they are committed to be partners to the growth and expansion plans of Israeli investors by being a gateway to the world markets.

Raju Menon, chairman and managing partner of Kreston Menon, Sudhir Kumar, senior partner and head of corporate communications, Pushpakaran Parambath, senior partner of Kreston Menon Corporate Services assured that their firm, having already supported and guided more than 8000 investors to setup operations in the UAE, will partner with IDU to promote FDI in both the UAE and Israel.