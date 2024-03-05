ISCS Nad Al Sheba: Putting ethos into action

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 4:21 PM

In a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion, the International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba, hosted a charitable event that exemplified its commitment to humanitarian values and global citizenship. On March 2, the school transformed its grounds into a vibrant hub of activity to fundraise for Emirates Red Crescent's Gaza campaign.

The community event was hosted by the ISCS Parent-Teacher Association in conjunction with Project Inspire, and had included an array of local vendors offering jewellery, authentic hand-crafted items, and educational resources. These elements, as well as the cultural displays, VR experiences, and children's activities, ensured a family-friendly, fantastic day out for the staggering 2,000+ attendees the school had attracted.

Of course, no event was complete without delicious food and beverages, and ISCS ensured that attendees were treated to mouth-watering options to satisfy every palate. From savoury snacks to delectable treats, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

What made this event truly special was that all proceeds generated were donated to the fundraising campaign, and the vendors contributed most or even all of their profits too. Additionally, sponsors from across Dubai had donated generously to the auction, with some items even being one-of-a-kind autographed sports memorabilia of world-renowned athletes, tallying up the total collection to over Dh100,000.

Special guests included Sheikh Ayaz Housee, Tam Khan (Ex-MMA fighter), and an unexpected visit from YouTube star Adam Saleh, adding to the excitement and star power of the benefit.

The event served as a testament to ISCS Nad Al Sheba's ethos, where the powers of compassion and unity showcased the impact that can be made through collective efforts, and that rallying behind an important cause as a community can make tangible differences in the lives of others.