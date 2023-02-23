InsuranceMarket.ae shines brightly with Cigna Insurance's Rising Star of the Year' award

(L to R) Jerome Doresh, CEO of domestic health and health dervices, Cigna; Mahesh Balani, chief operating officer, InsuranceMarket.ae; Dexter Quito, head of retail medical, InsuranceMarket.ae; Leah Cotter I'll, chief distribution officer, Cigna

Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

InsuranceMarket.ae, a leading insurance platform in the UAE, has once again been recognised for its outstanding performance in the insurance industry. For the third year in a row, the company has received the 'Rising Star of the Year' award from Cigna, one of the world's leading health insurance providers.

Dexter Quito, head of retail medical at InsuranceMarket.ae, expressed his gratitude for the award, saying: "We are thrilled to receive this award for three years in a row now, which shows how our business and relationship with Cigna, as with our other partners, grows year on year. This only tells how we value and ensure that InsuranceMarket.ae selects and provides the best health insurance provider options to our clients."

Mahesh Balani, the chief operating officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, was also delighted with the award, saying: "We are honoured to receive this award for the third consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible health insurance options and exceptional customer service."

In addition to its partnership with Cigna, InsuranceMarket.ae has established relationships with other leading insurance providers, offering its clients a wide range of insurance options to choose from. Its innovative technology platform has made it easy for clients to compare and purchase insurance policies online quickly and easily.

As we move into 2023, InsuranceMarket.ae is poised to continue its success in the UAE insurance market. With its focus on innovation, technology, and customer service, the company is well-positioned to be a leader in the industry for many years to come.