InsuranceMarket.ae inaugurates clubhouse; celebrates excellence and fun

The launch was graced by Ahmad Haffar, renowned as the 'Voice of Dubai', who added an air of magnetism to the occasion

Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 9:00 AM

InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE's largest insurance platform, recently celebrated a momentous internal event — the unveiling of an exclusive clubhouse for its highest-performing employees. The launch was graced by Ahmad Haffar, renowned as the 'Voice of Dubai', who added an air of magnetism to the occasion.

Haffar captivated the audience, sharing fascinating insights from his own life's key moments. His riveting speech was centered on the significance of creating extraordinary moments in our lives — a fitting theme for an evening dedicated to rewarding extraordinary work.

The attendees, energised by Haffar's inspiring words, were then treated to a live stand-up performance by comedian Nitesh Chaturvedi. His relatable jokes and stories about life events filled the room with laughter and camaraderie, making the evening truly memorable.

The grand reveal of the clubhouse was the evening's highlight. This new addition to InsuranceMarket.ae's infrastructure serves as a testament to the company's dedication to rewarding its high-performing employees. The clubhouse is symbolic of the spirit of InsuranceMarket.ae — a place where employees who go above and beyond to 'Wow' clients, making their experiences seamless, satisfactory, and beyond expectations, are celebrated and acknowledged.

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: "The work you do every day doesn't just result in satisfied clients, it leaves them amazed and delighted. You make the complex seem simple, and that is what truly sets us apart. This clubhouse is a tribute to your tireless efforts, a haven for the best among us. Together, let's continue creating extraordinary moments."

The event marked a significant milestone in InsuranceMarket.ae's journey, a moment of proud recognition for its team's efforts, and a reminder of the company's commitment to creating a workplace that celebrates excellence and creates extraordinary moments.