Influencer marketing agency Grynow makes it big in India and UAE
Leveraging content creators or social media influencers or celebrities by utilizing their brand association for the purpose of branding and positioning to maximize sales is known as influencer marketing.
Influencer marketing is doing wonders for brands! From a good return on investment to leads to great sales, nowadays it is every brand's choice. Since 2016, with more and more social media usage, its global market size has grown by 867% to 16.4 billion USD (Source- Statista).
Rather than a marketing channel, it can be viewed as the concurrence and utilization of a strong relationship between the influencers and their audience as these are the subject matter experts/masters of their respective subject/content.
Brands need a strategizing partner to formulate, implement and execute the strategy on any social media platform. This strategizing partner which selects the relevant influencers and executes the strategy on behalf of the brand for better awareness, leads or sales is known as an influencer marketing company.
The best influencer marketing agency knows how to provide better engagement and sales by leveraging the social media content creators well. And that is why it is a need for the brand to go through a well-experienced content agency for their brand’s growth.
So, now let's discuss how a good influencer marketing company helps brands make the best of this!
What does an Influencer Marketing Platform do?
A full-service influencer agency takes responsibility from the beginning to ending of a campaign, i.e., from early ideations & storyboards to final execution & reporting.
Let’s closely look at the process of world-class influencer marketing services from a leading influencer agency in India and the Middle East i.e. Grynow Media to understand what exactly the right influencer marketing platform does.
- Understanding brand goals: Brands attempt to achieve different goals such as improving brand reputation, enhancing prospect pipeline, diversifying lead sources, etc. Top influencer marketing partner designs campaigns tailored to the brand goals to ensure success.
- Curating campaign & content strategy: Once all the brand goals have been analysed, the social media platforms to be targeted are finalised based on the demographic of the target segment. This drives the campaign & content strategy.
- Connecting with relevant influencers: Social media influencers & content creators are the most pivotal factor that drives the engagement, results, and success as they act as the distributer and promoter of a brand’s goals and objectives. Thus, connecting with relevant influencers is key to influencer marketing strategy.
- Executing the influencer marketing campaign with precision: A top influencer marketing agency like Grynow Media divides an integrated campaign into various steps for quick & efficient execution. Furthermore, they make sure that the brand, influencer and the agency itself are on the same page regarding the execution.
- Scaling the results for success: With efficient execution of the results, the next step is monitoring the results and drawing crucial insights from them. This allows agencies to analyse what strategies will work and what won’t work. They use these insights to replicate & scale the results.
How To Choose the Right Influencer Marketing Company?
The key to finding just the right influencer marketing partner for your brand to collaborate with is to explore the overlapping interests and values of both parties.
Here are some other crucial factors to consider while choosing the right platform:
- Influencer Selection Criteria: As discussed earlier in this article, social media influencers & content creators are pivotal to the success of any influencer marketing campaign. Top agencies such as Grynow Media have curated a large network of verified creators across all categories, platforms, and niches. This allows them to quickly connect & collaborate with the right influencer.
- Content Strategy Evaluation Criteria: The right positioning after careful competitor & market trends analysis is what allows brands to target their audience at the correct turning point in their consumer journey is what the right content strategy can yield. The influencer marketing experts from Grynow Media bring the brand and creator on the same page and help them create authentic content with the right messaging!
- Measurement & Optimization Strategy: During the collaboration, the brand and agency agree on mutually decided KPIs or Key Performing Indicators such as impressions, clicks, redirects, etc., which are measured through multiple channels such as UTM links, referrals, etc. This allows them to track & measure the progress of an influencer marketing campaign. Grynow, the best influencer marketing agency, puts high emphasis on reporting & further optimisation of the strategy to ensure a successful venture and collaboration.
Successful influencer marketing campaigns are a product of appropriate strategy, platform, relevant influencer and most importantly, engaging content.
Additionally, social media platforms act as advertising channels with designed algorithms to present the most suited content to people with relevant demographics and interests that helps businesses drive great engagement which leads to better leads, traffic and sales.
Hence, influencer marketing agencies play an important role in selecting the right influencers with respect to the audience, goals, content, engagements and most importantly the Reputation of the brand and then accordingly strategizing and executing an influencer marketing campaign!