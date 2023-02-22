India’s popular creator Azhan5star aka Mohammad Hashmin surpasses 17 million subscribers on YouTube

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 12:45 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 12:47 PM

India’s popular and promising creator, Azhan5star ( aka ) Mohammad Hashim, has recently surpassed 17 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, putting him in an exclusive group of creators eligible for the Diamond Play Button award.

However, what’s truly impressive is the speed at which he reached this milestone. Just a year ago, he had around 500,000 subscribers thanks to his content as a musician. It was when he began uploading YouTube Shorts that he saw a rapid increase in subscribers, gaining over a million in some months.

To celebrate this achievement, YouTube hosted an event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India on December 24, 2022, where they presented Hashim with the Diamond Button, the first time an individual Indian creator has received the award. Hashim gave a speech at the event discussing the journey that led to this accomplishment and his plans for the platform.

Exclusivity is the first thing that comes to mind, as only a small group of under 1,000 creators worldwide have received this award, with most having over 3,500 videos. Hashim may be one of the first to join this group through his use of the YouTube Shorts format, which the platform is currently prioritising and expanding.

As for what’s next, the next award is given to 50 million subscribers and is a custom-made award based on the channel’s topic. After that, there’s only the Red Diamond Button, for surpassing 100 million subscribers, currently held by only four channels: PewDiePie, T-Series, Cocomelon, and SET India. If Hashim's growth continues at its current pace, these new milestones may be within reach. However, the future success of his channel will ultimately be determined by the content he creates.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.