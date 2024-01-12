Iman Developers breaks ground on Dh415 million 10 Oxford

Ismail Marfani, managing director along with other senior officials of Iman Developers at the groundbreaking ceremony of 10 Oxford

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM

Iman Developers, one of the leading luxury residential developers in Dubai, is thrilled to announce that it has broken ground on their latest masterpiece, 10 Oxford, a prestigious project valued at Dh415 million. Nestled in the vibrant community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), 10 Oxford is an extraordinary project that seamlessly fuses contemporary living with nature, thanks to its Zen-inspired biophilic design. What sets this development apart is its generous 52,000 square feet of amenity space, one of the largest within Iman's portfolio.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of IMAN Developers' senior management, esteemed homeowners, visionary architects and contractors, discerning investors, committed agents, and invaluable partners.

Ismail Marfani, managing director of Iman Developers, emphasized the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled living experiences, saying: "The breaking ground of 10 Oxford underscores our unwavering commitment to creating harmonious and sustainable living environments. We have meticulously infused Zen-inspired biophilic design into this project, and we are excited to invite individuals and families to embark on this extraordinary living journey."

10 Oxford offers a total of 430 meticulously designed residential units, encompassing a variety of living spaces, from studio apartments to one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. In line with Iman's tradition of offering comprehensive amenities, 10 Oxford boasts a remarkable selection of over 40 community, health, and lifestyle features. These amenities include a serene floating river, a meditation enclave, a Zen Garden, a rooftop farming area, a fully equipped gym, a refreshing swimming pool, an inviting clubhouse, an infinity pool, a barbecue area, and a revitalising jogging track, among many others.

One of the standout features of 10 Oxford is its expansive water area, spanning over 20,000 sqft on the first floor, providing residents with an extraordinary oasis for relaxation and recreation, right in the heart of the city. Each amenity has been meticulously designed to seamlessly integrate Zen-inspired biophilic elements, ensuring a perfect fusion of the natural world with the modern living experience. The breaking ground of 10 Oxford marks the beginning of a new era in luxury living in Dubai, where nature and contemporary living coexist harmoniously.