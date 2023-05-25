Idealz and ZOOM partner to launch 'ZOOM Millionaire' campaign

Spend and win campaign offers customers a chance to win Dh1,000,000 in cash

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 1:29 PM

Idealz, the first-of-its-kind ‘shop and win’ e-commerce platform and Zoom, the leading home-grown convenience store chain in the UAE, have joined forces to launch the extraordinary 'Zoom Millionaire' campaign to give one lucky resident the chance to walk away with Dh1,000,000.

Aimed at bringing a new level of excitement and opportunity to the people of the UAE, this groundbreaking partnership will leverage Zoom’s extensive network and Idealz's innovative platform to give one customer the golden opportunity to win Dh1 million in cash and six other fortunate winners the chance to win Dh10,000 every week.

Participating in the campaign is simple. Customers just need to spend a minimum of Dh20 at any ZOOM C-store, standalone store, or metro station outlet. Upon making a qualifying purchase before June 15, customers will receive a unique code on their receipt.

To enter the raffle draw for the grand prize and the weekly cash prizes, customers need to scan the QR code present at the ZOOM cashier's desk or visit www.idealz.com/zoom-millionaire and submit the unique code from their receipt along with their personal details.

The weekly draws for Dh10,000 cash will take place every Monday till 12 June and the grand prize draw for Dh1,000,000 cash will take place on 16 June. The winners will be selected by a representative from Dubai Economy & Tourism and the draw will be broadcasted live on the Idealz mobile application and YouTube channel, adding an extra layer of excitement to the campaign.

The ZOOM Millionaire campaign is a testament to the unwavering commitment of both Idealz and ZOOM providing unrivaled opportunities and exceptional experiences that go beyond traditional shopping.

For more information visit: www.idealz.com/.