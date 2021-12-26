IBPC awards winners at Meydan racecourse

The event was in recognition of IBPC’s contribution towards strengthening relations between the UAE and India

On December 23, 2021, the sixth race at Meydan racecourse was designated under the name of Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai, in the spirit of the harmonious relations between the UAE and India; and for the notable contribution of IBPC towards the business community and especially with regards to promoting trade between the two countries.

On behalf of IBPC, the winner of the race was awarded by Dr Aman Puri, the Consul General of India, alongside Dilip Sinha, secretary general of IBPC and vice president nVent Inc, and governing board members of IBPC including Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman, Al Dobowi Group and Siddharth Balachandran, chairman, Buimerc Corporation, with Skandan Mahalingam, investment forum convener of IBPC, and managing director, Ideal Management Consultants. Also present at the event were Paras Shahdadpuri, governing board member, chairman, Nikai Group of Companies and Jaya Mahalingam, women forum convener of IBPC, director, Ideal Management Consultants.

IBPC Dubai is a non-profit organisation representing the Indian business and professional diaspora of Dubai. Speaking about the aim of the organisation, Sinha said: “The objective of IBPC is to enhance and support two-way trade between the UAE and India, promote policy advocacy, forge strong links with various business councils within both countries, and serve as a networking platform for its members. In this regard, IBPC recently collaborated with confederation of Indian industry (CII), federation of Indian chambers of commerce and industry (FICCI), associated chambers of commerce and industry of India (Assocham), Indian merchant chamber (IMC) and various state officials.”

Suresh Kumar, who heads the governing council of eminent Indian business heads, is the chairman of IBPC. Dr Ahmed Al Banna, the UAE Ambassador to India and Dr Puri are the patrons of IBPC. Sinha is the elected secretary general who heads the executive committee, comprising of eight industry verticals and four forums. Each forum is headed by elected conveners.

“It is a great honour and recognition of IBPC for presenting the award today,” said Sinha.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said: “IBPC is a major platform for networking between Indian and the UAE business and professional diaspora, and we welcome Emirati business and professionals as members of IBPC.”

“IBPC is the only official Indian business council in Dubai under the Dubai chamber of commerce and industry," he added.