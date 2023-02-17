Hubsalt to exhibit products at Gulfood 2023

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 6:17 PM

Hubsalt will be displaying a wide range of quality salt products at the Gulfood Dubai Expo 2023. Check out the salt goods on Stand Z6-A18 in Zabeel Hall 6.

A salt manufacturing company established in 1986, Hubsalt is known for offering premium salt quality, produced and processed using the most cutting-edge and modern technique to satisfy every customer's needs and expectations. The brand provides salt under many categories (e.g., edible, industrial, décor, beauty, spa, etc.),

We have established our market presence with our sister concern, Etihad General Trading UAE, through two global brands, organic secrets and Himalayan Secrets, with organic secrets being the leading brand in the GCC region.