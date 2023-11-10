How PhoneSales high-caliber closers catapult businesses to multimillion-dollar growth
Investing in a sales agency can be a smart decision for businesses seeking to expand its customer base and increase the revenue.
Sales agencies provide access to a team of knowledgeable and skilled professionals who excel at identifying potential clients, fostering relationships, and closing deals.
At the forefront of sales agencies is PhoneSales, founded by Jovan Stojanovic and Sasha Stanojlovic. PhoneSales' high ticket closers have successfully helped the clients generate millions of dollars in monthly revenue.
Is outsourcing sales to a team of experts necessary? Many business owners strongly believe in their own vision, brand, and service and have a deep understanding of its offerings.
In short, it's not necessary to bring in a team of sales experts to manage the sale process. According to Jovan, many business owners are often hesitant to outsource their sales or partner with a sales agency due to a fear of relinquishing control.
However, business owners who want to focus on other core areas of the company, while still achieving or exceeding sales targets can benefit from outsourcing sales to a specialised agency.
Having trained more than 450 sales agents, Jovan and Sasha have established a reputation as experts in the field of building sales teams. It's no wonder that many businesses are counting on their expertise to train top-performing sales people who can drive profits for their businesses.
One of the success stories of PhoneSales involves its client, Kodi, who operates in the high-ticket Amazon automation offer space. Despite offering products ranging from $30,000 to $100,000, Kodi found that his offers were not converting as well as he had hoped. PhoneSales stepped in with a fresh perspective on how to improve the offer's construction, making it more appealing to potential buyers and aligning it with the brand's mission and vision. Thanks to their expertise, Kodi was able to scale to over $2 million dollars per month within six months of its relationship.
By providing a robust in-house sales team, PhoneSales is able to deliver impressive results to its clients, without requiring equity. They create complete sales funnel presentations and follow-up systems for a diverse range of offers. In addition, their dedicated data and call review team thoroughly analyse every call, to ensure optimal outcomes.
Jovan and Sasha understand that some businesses prefer to run their own sales and marketing teams rather than outsourcing to a third party. To cater to this market, they have launched a recruitment platform, which operates like Upwork, but is specifically designed for hiring sales closers and setters.
With almost 1,000 sales agents already on the platform, PhoneSales offers a wide range of verified high-ticket closers and appointment setters, all of whom possess the necessary skills, experience, and work history. With the new PhoneSales.ai marketplace, businesses can still maintain control over their sales teams, while still benefiting from the expertise and support of PhoneSales.