HONOR partners with Guinness World Records

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 12:19 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 12:22 PM

HONOR partnered with Guinness World Record this time to showcase and give a preview of the brand-new camera of the HONOR Magic5 Pro, which will be launched at MWC 2023 on February 27, with a basketball player who’s attempted to break a world record.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will bring some great innovations for photo shooting and this is just a small part of the camera story.