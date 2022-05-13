HONOR gears up for HONOR X9 5G launch

Packed with 66W HONOR SuperCharge and 6.81-inch full view display, the HONOR X9 5G is the perfect fusion of power and cutting-edge technology

Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 10:10 AM

Global technology brand, HONOR announced the upcoming launch of the HONOR X9 5G. The HONOR X9 5G is the latest addition to HONOR’s reliable X Series, further expanding the brand’s product portfolio bringing HONOR’s expertise to the region. Backed by HONOR’s major technical innovations, the HONOR X9 5G boosts 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology, industry leading slim and narrow bezels, and is one of the first smartphones in the industry to be powered by the Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile platform. HONOR X9 will soon be available in the region in two versions – 4G and 5G – can be found in the UAE markets inclusive of exciting gifts.

George Zhao, CEO, HONOR Device Co, said: "Bringing exceptional software and hardware to global smartphone users, the X Series delivers a best-in-class experience for today’s entertainment-hungry generation. Known for our innovative technology solutions, the HONOR X9 includes an immersive HONOR FullView Display and 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge, bringing extraordinary smartphone experience to users all around the world."

66W HONOR SuperCharge long lasting battery for all-day productivity

The HONOR X9 5G supports HONOR’s innovative 66W Wired HONOR SuperCharge technology, which can charge the device by 50 per cent from flat in just 15 minutes and 81 per cent in just 30 mins, ensuring users can rapidly power up their device and enjoy endless entertainment on the go. Packed with a long-lasting battery, the HONOR X9 5G delivers up to 16.8 hours of social media browsing, 15.7 hours of video app use or 10.4 hours of gaming , all on a single charge, perfect for those who require an enhanced battery performance to power their day.

6.81-inch HONOR FullView Display and industry-leading super narrow bezels

Boosting a 6.81-inch HONOR FullView Display, supporting a full high-definition of 2388*1080 pixels and 16.7 million colors, the HONOR X9 5G provides a true-to-life viewing experience, bringing users an ideal companion for their social activities, such as watching movies or gaming with friends. Delivering enhanced performance, a smoother web scrolling and gaming experience, the HONOR X9 5G supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz , allowing users to immerse in their favourite movie or gaming world. Backed by HONOR’s major innovative technological solutions, the HONOR X9 5G has been designed with 1.05mm super-narrow bezels on both left and right frames, which is 40 per cent narrower than most smartphones in the same category, delivering an exceptional screen-to-body ratio of 94 per cent and an industry-leading immersive entertainment experience.

Taking 5G global with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform

The HONOR X9 5G is one of the first smartphones in the industry to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, a 6nm advanced processor backed by the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Kryo 660 CPU, taking 5G truly global and championing inspired productivity and immersive gaming.

Equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+2GB) , an HONOR technology which moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 8GB RAM can be increased to 10GB RAM. This technology expands RAM storage by compressing background apps and ensuring there are no lags in the background process. Users can switch apps, take a video call, and write a message all while the phone is operating in the background with its current state. HONOR X9 5G comes with a huge 256GB storage, allowing users to enjoy the storage they need in their daily lifestyles, without worrying about storage space running out. Designed for a style conscious audience, the HONOR X9 5G is available in two eye-catching colours: Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

Visit HONOR online store and pre-order to the HONOR X9 to get a chance to win HONOR 50 Lite and Dh100 off coupon, valid from May 15 to June 2.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com/ae-en/