HONOR announces open sale of HONOR Magic4 Pro with exciting offers

The 'Best Camera of Flagship Phone 2022' showcased HONOR’s capabilities to translate cutting-edge innovation into high-quality product

Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 4:22 PM

Global technology brand HONOR recently announced the launch of HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G with the 'Best Camera of Flagship Phone 2022' in the UAE. The latest device by HONOR is now available at an exciting offer for consumers. The revolutionary HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G boasts cutting-edge technology to deliver new breakthroughs in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, performance, privacy and supported with Google mobile services.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G pre-order roll-out phase from June 14-23 was a huge success across the UAE, with all available units sold. This is a testament to the continued demand for HONOR products in the UAE market and HONOR’s expertise in developing cutting-edge technologies.

Consumers can buy the latest HONOR Magic4 Pro at a price of Dh3999 starting from June 24 via HONOR online store, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, Carrefour, and other retail stores and get exclusive gifts worth Dh1156, including HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, HONOR Magic4 Pro PU cover, six months screen protection and 12 Months extended warranty. The offer comes as a part of Eid promotion which also includes amazing offers on HONOR X Series. Starting today, consumers can buy HONOR X8 for Dh799 instead of Dh899. HONOR X7 (4GB +128GB version) will be also included in the Eid promotion at a special price of Dh599 instead of Dh649.

Cinematic videography with Magic-Log Movie Master and IMAX enhanced

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Series features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

Triple camera with ultra-fusion computational photography

The HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful triple camera combination featuring a 50MP wide camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch colour sensor, a 50MP 122o ultra-wide camera, and an 64MP periscope telephoto camera, all powered by best-in-class ultra-fusion computational photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity. The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilisation, to clearly capture distant scenes.

Enhanced privacy and security; Industry's first AI privacy call

Offering a ground-breaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new privacy calling feature supported by AI and powered by directional sound technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

Powerful 100W charging

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by an ultra-large 4600mAh battery featuring HONOR’s most powerful SuperCharge combination to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity. With 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic4 Pro juices up to a 100 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Keeping consumer convenience as the top priority, HONOR strives to provide industry-leading, fast and reliable service and repair solutions that offer numerous benefits for the users to meet all their needs. HONOR continues to push the boundaries of customer service experience, delivering a human-centric approach that surpasses customer expectations and empowers users to elevate their lives through technology.

For more information, please visit: www.hihonor.com/ae-en/