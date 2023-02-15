Homes r Us expands its reach in UAE with its newest store in Ajman

Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 11:08 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 11:10 AM

In 2003, Homes r Us opened the doors to their first-ever store in the UAE. Since then, the homegrown brand has extended its reach throughout the UAE and the Middle East, carving a space for itself as a quality home décor and furniture brand that is well-loved by generations. Over the past 20 years, the brand has expanded to over 15 stores in the Emirates. On February 14, the brand opened its doors to its newest showroom in Ajman, which was inaugurated by Sheikh Dr Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Investment Group. The new Ajman store, which has now relocated to a bigger and better location, is nestled in the highly sought-after area of Al Jurf, making it the ideal destination for families looking to curate their homes.

The store is designed with the current extended portfolio of home décor and furniture that the brand offers, and it is spread out over two thoughtfully designed floors. Here, customers can browse through different categories (70 living, 50 dinings, 30 bedrooms, and outdoor furniture designs) and get up to 8000 design inspirations for the home. Maintaining its streak of delivering unmatched quality and design for the past twenty years, the products on offer are carefully curated to the taste of local customers and built with high-quality materials that stand the test of time.

At its core, Homes r Us believes in creating beautiful, cosy spaces for customers to curate their most cherished memories. For this reason, celebrating the season of Ramadan has always been a part of the brand’s legacy. This year, Homes r Us will be launching a special Ramadan catalogue featuring unique home décor ideas to enable every home to tell its unique story throughout the holy month.

Besides beautiful furniture and accents for every room, Homes r Us also offers customers practical solutions to create a comfortable environment. The store features a wide collection of mattresses that are created for every kind of sleeper – including those who sleep

on their backs, stomachs or sides. The mattresses and all the furniture in the store come with the option of free delivery and assembly, so customers can seamlessly enjoy their new products.

The brand goes further by offering EMI options with various banks.

Customers can also check out the e-commerce website, www.homesrus.ae, and enjoy the click-and-collect service to conveniently pick up their online purchases from the new store. Also, they can download the app from the App Store and shop online from a wide selection of over 9000 products.

With the new Ajman store, Homes r Us aims to bring a fresh perspective for homeowners and renters in the Emirate. The store also offers ample free parking at the back and front, making the journey as smooth as possible for everyone.