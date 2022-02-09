Hilshaw Group appoints Ishaanvi Holdings as smart healthcare solutions partner for Balkan Hills Smart City in Albania

The appointment mandates Ishaanvi Holdings to develop a state-of-the-art environmentally sustainable healthcare facility within the smart project

The low-rise buildings are designed to minimise elevator-based power consumption. Solar photo voltaic-powered buggies will assist staff and patient movement across the floors. — File photo

By Staff Report Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 3:05 PM

Hilshaw Group announced the appointment of Ishaanvi Holdings as the Smart Healthcare Solutions Partner for the 3,112-acre Holistic Smart City in Albania – Balkan Hills Smart City.

The appointment mandates Ishaanvi Holdings to develop a state-of-the-art environmentally sustainable healthcare facility within the smart project.

Designed by awarded winning architects Oscar and Ponni Concesseo, the purpose-built have very low carbon embodied in the building materials at source and use natural light and ventilation technologies to help reduce carbon emissions significantly. The low-rise buildings are designed to minimise elevator-based power consumption. Solar photo voltaic-powered buggies will assist staff and patient movement across the floors.

The primary source of power at the hospital is solar cells, and it incorporates waste processing and recycling along with rainwater harvesting as a standard practice.

Further, the hospital complex is embedded with intelligent automation, thus reducing the power consumption considerably.

Led by a team of domain experts, Ishaanvi Holdings' collaboration with Hilshaw Group is headed by Dr Natesh Balasubramaniam, Greg Carter, senior board member; G. Srinivasan, project director; and Ms Wangeci Kibuga, project lead.

Padma Shri honoree and former National Security Adviser of India - M. K. Narayanan who is also a senior board member of Ishaanvi Holdings said: "Being a part of a novelle concept such as carbon neutral hospitals is nothing short of an honour. With global warming looming before us, this is indeed a need of the hour. I am exceptionally excited by the adaptability of the model, which allows it to be implemented across any geography."

"They say that visions without execution are mere hallucinations, and mega visions that bring about projects like Balkan Hills Smart City are the result of pure action and execution with the support of able partners like Ishaanvi Holdings. The company's healthcare heritage coupled with cross-discipline technologies is just what is needed to make smart city concepts holistic. With this alliance, we are one step closer to the fruition of the vision that is Balkan Hills," said Lal Bhatia, chairman, Hilshaw Group.

Hilshaw Group is a Multi-Family Office and Change Management Investment Advisory. The company primarily invests in low supply and finite assets and opportunities. The company has allocated $175 million towards UAE real estate, specifically towards the facilitation of the remote work visa programme to help mitigate the global post-pandemic work culture.

The group has also been appointed as the exclusive advisor and financial consultant for the $7 billion 'Green Smart City' in Nairobi, Kenya. The project has been marked as 'an initiative of National Importance' by the country's ministry of lands and physical planning.

— business@khaleejtimes.com