High quality work wear by Nona Lifestyle

Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 1:45 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 2:10 PM

Providing safety clothing is imperative to ensure the protection of the workforce. A globally trusted B2B marketplace, Nona Lifestyle offers reflective t-shirts, trousers, helmets, high visibility vest, fire retardant coverall and safety guards, designed to ensure safety of the workforce. From flame-retardant overalls to high-visibility wear and heavy-weight pants, the brand provides the finest quality protective clothing that guarantees safety, convenience, durability, and value for money.

With a customer base of over 100+ brands, Nona Lifestyle has onboarded 50+ manufacturers, supplying over 7.1 million units across 20+ categories. The global textile brand provides complete transparency and visibility to customers by taking control of the supply chain and quality with a robust TNA. As per the guidelines set by RTA, Nona Lifestyle provides compliant products in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, hyperlocal logistics, industrial, etc.