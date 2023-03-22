Heriot-Watt University Dubai professor launches book on real estate

The essential guide to the Dubai real estate market uncovers trends that will impact the sector

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 1:08 PM

Heriot-Watt University Dubai today announced that 'The Essential Guide to the Dubai Real Estate Market', authored by Dr Michael Waters, associate professor in Real Estate has been launched. Focussing on the city’s real estate market from an impartial and informed perspective, the book provides an in-depth analysis of the sector and examines the foundations of future trends. It offers a comprehensive and up-to-date account of the Dubai property market and fully assesses investment potential. As an academic, Dr Waters outlines key metrics of real estate analysis that can be applied to work and studies by students and new professionals.

Commenting on the book launch, Dr Waters said: "Dubai is a fascinating real estate market and is one of the most attractive places to invest in, globally. As the market has evolved over the past ten years and with the fluctuations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it felt appropriate to reflect on the sector’s growth, the value it offers, the trends that will shape the future and what buyers and investors can expect. The purpose of this book is to present the developments and showcase the evolution that has occurred and underpinned the market. It was also a way to provide background reading for real estate, business and finance students."

"Globally, students pursuing degrees in real estate should be ready to compare and contrast different markets and present challenges and opportunities. The book will encourage a more structured outlook for international students studying real estate and help understand key factors that impact Dubai’s property sector,” he added.

The book highlights the foundation to understanding several key aspects of the market and industry practices as it spans 12 inter-related chapters covering topics such as economics, investment, valuation, development and sustainability. The book covers market dynamics; appraisal techniques for investing in Dubai; buy versus lease analysis, and what the next 20 years may look like for the sector.

‘The Essential Guide to the Dubai Real Estate Market’ is now available for purchase via Routledge and on Amazon.

For more information, please visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm.