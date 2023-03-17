Heartfullness conducts free to attend yoga

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 3:26 PM

Heartfulness has its presence in 150 countries, focusing on yoga for physical well-being and heart based meditation for mental and emotional well-being. Heartfulness practice seeks to bring balance and congruence between heart (feelings, attitudes) and mind (thoughts, behaviour and action) through deep self awareness and promotes self and family harmony, inner peace and tolerance.

For the past 19 years, Heartfulness has been promoting health and wellness in the UAE through heartfulness yoga, relaxation, meditation and rejuvenation. The unique feature of Heartfulness is that the practice is offered free of cost. The only requirement from the aspirants is the willingness to try.

Heartfulness, an Initiative of the Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation (licensed by the Dubai Economic Department) is conducting a one day ‘free to attend’ programme on March 19, from 8 am to 8 pm titled ‘Yoga for unity and well-being 2023’, at Heartfulness Centre, first floor, Gold Crest Building, Cluster C, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai.

Yoga4Unity 2023 is aimed at the well-being of mankind and strengthening universal love through different forms of lifestyle and wellness programmes such as yoga, meditation, art therapy, sound and light therapy workshop and health hacking tips and tricks.