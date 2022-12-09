Harley International Medical Clinic partners with GOQii

Harley International Medical Clinic of AppCorp Global recently announced its partnership with GOQii. As a result of this partnership, UAE residents will now be able to access a comprehensive digital diabetes care programme. The announcement was made at GOQii’s annual event ‘Reimagine Health in the Metaverse’ at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on December 8. Hala Bhat, CEO at Harley International Medical Clinic, said: “We would like to support Dubai’s vision to become a global centre for the metaverse through technological advancements in the healthcare sector by offering preventative healthcare and improved patient safety to diabetic patients.” Neeraj Teckchandani, board director of AppCorp Global, said: “Harley International Medical Clinic’s partnership with GOQii will set the benchmark for immersive virtual patient experience. Harley International Medical Clinic’s introduction to the Health Metaverse is a stepping stone in this direction.”