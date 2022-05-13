Hale Education Group to host its sixth annual Ivy Insider

Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 3:15 PM

Hale Education Group will be hosting its sixth annual Ivy Insider, an evening of student panelists and educational professionals who will dispel the myths surrounding college applications and provide insight earned through proven admissions success. This virtual symposium will feature a student panel of some of Hale’s most successful recent applicants, who will soon be attending Stanford University, Brown University, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, UC Berkeley, University of Chicago, and more. They will be covering every stage of their college admissions journey and sharing tips with all attendees. Hale’s very own education consultants will also be on hand to answer questions, facilitate discussion, and provide further explanation and clarification for all attendees.

In addition, Hale’s consultants, graduates of top universities in the US and Canada with years of industry experience, will bring clarity to the often-overwhelming university application process. Each counsellor will offer their unique personal expertise and admissions experience, spanning fields such as biotechnology, engineering, medicine, business, arts, and more.

Interested students and parents can be a part of the event virtually on May 22 at 5:30 (GST) to learn how to secure a seat at the most prestigious universities. To know more or register for the event visit here