Hair of Istanbul offers consultancy services in Dubai

Hair of Istanbul, which specialises in hair transplant, announced the opening of its consultancy office in Dubai

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 12:36 PM

Hair transplant centers are one of the most researched topics by individuals who care about their appearance and want to regain their lost hair. If hair transplant is performed in the right clinic, patients can achieve the appearance they desire.

Mehmet Fatih Akdemir, CEO at Hair of Istanbul, stated that Turkiye is taking firm steps forward in international health tourism. “Turkiye benefits from advanced technologies in hair transplant. Medical tourists from all over the world prefer Turkiye for their hair transplant procedure. With our newly opened office in Dubai, we have started providing on-site consultancy services to patients who want to undergo their hair transplant procedure in Turkiye. We offer our patients not only the treatment but also a combination of services that include airport transfer, inner-city transportation, and accommodation.”

"Clinics in Turkiye are preferred for hair transplant procedures"

According to a statement made by the Health Tourism Association of Turkiye, one million people travelled to the country for their hair transplant procedures in 2022. Akdemir stated that more and more people want to undergo a hair transplant every day and that their company is proud to be a part of this highly innovative sector.

“We accommodate patients from many countries, primarily from Europe and the Middle East. We believe that everyone should have access to high-quality treatments, regardless of their country of origin. Our goal is to make the world aware of how competent the clinics in Turkiye are. The patients who would like to undergo their hair transplant in Turkiye receive their treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors and also benefit from the unique cultural experiences our country has to offer."

"We accommodate our patients who visit Turkiye for hair transplant at five-star hotels."

Akdemir said: "Turkish doctors are considered among the best in the world and are recognised for their expertise in the popular hair transplant application, Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)" and concluded saying, "As Hair of Istanbul, we provide services with our doctors from different medical fields, including plastic surgery, cardiology, anesthesiology, medical aesthetic, ENT, and head and neck surgery to treat the patients who prefer Turkiye for their hair transplant procedure in the best way possible. Once the patients' booking is confirmed, our team arranges their airport to hotel and hotel to clinic transfers with VIP rides. We accommodate our patients at a five-star sea-side hotel. We provide our patients with contact numbers that are available seven days a week to offer 100 per cent customer satisfaction. We provide detailed information to our patients in relation to all applications before, during, and after the hair transplant procedure."

For more information contact: info@hairofistanbul.com.