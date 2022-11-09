Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai marks Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 2:56 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:08 PM

The 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh religion and the first of the 10 gurus, was celebrated in the Guru Nanak Darbar, the Sikh temple in Jebel Ali, on November 8.

The birth anniversary was observed with special prayers from 4:30 AM to 9:00 PM. Langar (meals) was served throughout the day. Harjinder Singh Srinagarwale, Veer Manpreet Singh and several other popular religious singers were invited to Dubai especially for the celebrations.

The chief guest at the event was Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India in Dubai, Satnam Singh Sandhu chancellor, Chandigarh University, Himani Sood, vice president, Chandigarh University. Special ardas (prayer) at the Gurudwara was also conducted for the rulers of the UAE and the prime minister of India for good health and prosperity.

Dr Surender Kandhari, chairman and founder of Al Dobowi Group, said: "Respecting the otherness of others is an essential part of tolerance and acceptance of religions. The UAE’s model of peaceful coexistence is an example for the world. Over 200 nationalities living together is a great example of a perfect, harmonious society. To create awareness amongst the people, the UAE Government has taken many initiatives and laws and it is our duty to follow these rules diligently."

The Dubai Gurudwara welcomed over 10,000 devotees during the celebrations on Tuesday. The birth anniversary celebrations will continue until November 11 at India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM followed by packed langar and on November 13 from 4:30 AM to 9:00 PM at Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai.