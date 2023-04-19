Gulftainer introduces New container service at Sharjah Terminal

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 5:13 PM

Gulftainer Co. Ltd., a privately owned, independent port management and Integrated logistics company, announced the arrival of a new container service at its Sharjah Container Terminal servicing Berbera in Somalia.

This service will facilitate smooth connectivity and enable businesses in Somalia and the UAE to gain access to worldwide markets.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Port Shipping at our Sharjah Container Terminal. This new addition will enable Somali importers to conveniently access Sharjah's significant industrial and commodity sectors. The increasing number of direct services to and from Sharjah is a growing trend due to its strategic location. Sharjah provides a seamless adaptable, and cost-effective advantage, as well as faster transit times to and from critical markets,” stated Andrew Hoad, chief commercial official at Gulftainer Co. Ltd.

The maiden voyage of the SHASOM service began on April 17, departing from Sharjah and arriving at Berbera port after a transit time of only six days. The service rotation will be Sharjah, Berbera, Garacad, Mogadishu and Sharjah and is expected to operate with a frequency of two sailings per month, offering customers a reliable and efficient option to transport their goods.

"We recognise the significant role played by African markets and are committed to assisting Port Shipping in achieving great success with their new service to Somalia. Our platform offers a user-friendly, flexible online experience that caters to the needs of all importers and exporters," stated Yaqoub H Abdulla, head of administration and director — marketing and promotions at Sharjah Port Authority.

According to Port Shipping, their goal has always been to offer a service from Sharjah to Somalia. They have observed growth in the UAE/Somalia market, particularly from Sharjah, and have received strong support for their first three sailings. Port Shipping recognises the strategic location of Sharjah in relation to key exporters and has responded to their demand by providing a fast, direct service.