Gulf Medical University hosts white coat ceremony

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 4:21 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 4:23 PM

The new batches of students of the six colleges under Gulf Medical, owned and run by Thumbay Group, were welcomed into their healthcare professions through a white coat ceremony organised by the university, on September 29 receiving their first white coats as they participated in the time-honoured tradition.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of the board of trustees of Gulf Medical University, was the chief guest of the ceremony and professor Hossam Hamdy, the chancellor of Gulf Medical University, presided. Also present at the ceremony organised at the university were Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division of Thumbay Group, as well as the vice-chancellors and deans of the university.

Welcoming the gathering, professor Manda Venkatramana, vice-chancellor of academics, said that this year the new students numbered 440, representing 47 different nationalities. Those receiving their white coats were students in the first year of various programs: doctor of medicine (MD), bachelor of biomedical sciences (BBMS), associate degree in pre-clinical sciences (ADPCS), bachelor of dental surgery (BDS), doctor of pharmacy (PharmD), bachelor of physiotherapy (BPT), bachelor of science, medical laboratory sciences (B.Sc. MLS), bachelor of science, anaesthesia technology (B.Sc. AT), bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and bachelor of science in healthcare management and economics (B.Sc. HME).

Addressing the students, professor Hamdy reminded them that they were making history as the class of 2022 especially the students in the doctor of medicine who will be the first batch in the university to start their medical and health professions education. “The next few years at the University are not going to be easy for you. But is it easy to achieve something truly meaningful,” he said, adding, “there will be challenges, but there will also be rewards.”

Professor Hamdy further, in addition, explained to the students that the world around them was changing rapidly in terms of communication, travel, treating patients, use of technology etc. “An important competency which will remain unchanged is the communication between human beings. The patients, the students, the healthcare providers and the medical educators are all humans. How to communicate, connect and interact and feel will play a key role in educating health professionals,” he explained, adding that nurturing ethicality and trustworthiness would be part of their learning process at Gulf Medical University.”

Emphasising the importance of teamwork, professor Hamdy said, “Medical practice is no longer a case of a single doctor caring for his or her patients. You are part of a team, bringing in the expertise of a larger group of professionals working within a healthcare system. Teamwork is one of the important competencies you have to acquire during your studies and beyond. At Gulf Medical University we have established, for the first time, the Center for Interprofessional Education, Practice and research, the only one in the region.”

He also elaborated on cutting-edge technologies like 3D learning, artificial intelligence, distance learning and blended learning methodologies, which are all part of the learning experience at Gulf Medical University. “We now have 28 accredited programs imparted through the six colleges of Gulf Medical University,” he said. Thanking Dr Thumbay Moideen the founder for the vision, values, leadership, hard work and ethical values of Gulf Medical University, professor Hamdy stated that Gulf Medical University now boasted an unparalleled reputation in the region, attracting students from over 96 nationalities.

Selected representatives from the new batches of different programmes received their white coats from the chief guest as part of the ceremony, as their parents and friends joined in virtually from different parts of the world, donning their white coats to take the first step in their journeys as healthcare professionals.