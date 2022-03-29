Globally Recognised LinkedIn Experts Dennis Koutoudis And Emily Pappas, Relocate to Dubai

Dennis Koutoudis & Emily Pappas happen to be two of the finest LinkedIn experts who enjoy global recognition. They have recently moved to Dubai to establish LinkedSuperPowers in the UAE and thus be able to help individuals and companies in this region to accomplish their professional goals via most effective utilisation of the LinkedIn platform and beyond.

Dennis & Emily are two of the most well-known LinkedIn experts globally, who together founded LinkedSuperPowers back in 2014. The company has managed to gain considerable growth ever since, and they currently have offices in Athens, London, and New York.

Now, in order to expand its reach, the company decided to spread its roots further, and thus their recent move to Dubai. LinkedSuperPowers already has several high-profile clients from the UAE who will now be also served in person by them.

One of the key spokesmen for the company said, “We’re proud of how far we have come, and we’d like to establish our company in several other countries. After growing dynamically in Athens, London, and New York, we decided to try out Dubai and grow our reach there too. Our founders are really excited with the potential of this region.”

Dennis & Emily have more than 3 million social media followers already, while they have helped thousands of individuals and companies worldwide, including executives from companies like IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, Nokia, Google, Philips, Bloomberg, and more.

The phenomenal work done by the company has not been unnoticed by the media and apart from the covers of numerous magazines, they have been featured in publications like Forbes, CNN, HuffPost, Entrepreneur, and more. They want to truly set foot in the UAE market and help people accomplish their professional dreams, whether those consist of landing a new employment opportunity, hiring the right people, landing more clients or attracting investors.

Those who would like to know more about LinkedSuperPowers and the kind of work they’ve been doing, visit: www.linkedsuperpowers.com.

You can connect directly with Dennis and Emily on LinkedIn, here:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/denniskoutoudis/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/emilypappas1/