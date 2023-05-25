Global Talent shines at second Moscow Interior and Design Week

The exhibition was crucial in bringing together industry players, value-adding education programmes, and renowned speakers from all over the world

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 5:28 PM

The Russian capital has just finished hosting the second Moscow Interior and Design Week, which combined several major activities for industry: Expo and marketplace, open discussions, lectures and workshops.

For several days, exhibition pavilions in Moscow were transformed into venues where companies and creators from all over the world showcased their creative furniture and interior design solutions, along with modern installations, while the attendees had an opportunity to buy the latest industry novelties at a discount.

This year's event brought together more than 650 Russian and international brands: leaders and trend-setters in the industry. The exhibition program saw contributions from foreign companies representing India, Peru, Turkey, Iran, Vietnam, and other countries. Flagship brands, up-and-coming businesses, and authentic local companies presented their products to global interior design enthusiasts and a wide audience of potential buyers all in one place.

The II Moscow Interior and Design Week also provided a platform for establishing and strengthening international partnerships in the industry. This was demonstrated following a cooperation agreement signed with PMVSN LLC from the UAE. In addition, several international cooperation agreements were signed with companies from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. Delegations from Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Peru, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Oman, Japan, and Yemen also attended the event.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin notes that "More than 650 companies from Russia and friendly countries offered their solutions. We saw 46 per cent more brands and 20 per cent more visitors at this year’s event compared to the inaugural event in Moscow in November 2022. Additionally, experts that joined the business programme talked about the current state and prospects of the industry in Russia and in the world, modern approaches to designing residential and commercial spaces, and other important issues."

Over and above its importance, the exhibition was crucial in bringing together industry players, value-adding education programmes, and renowned speakers from all over the world. Among them, were the famous Brazilian designer and Casa Vogue Design Award finalist Juliana Lima Vasconcellos, and GQ Designer of the Year Tristan du Plessis from South Africa. Over 152 presentations were made by speakers from Russian and 11 international speakers from eight countries including Thailand, Peru, Mexico, India, and others. Over a hundred thematic sessions were also showcased to a large general and specialised audience.